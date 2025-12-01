VestGen Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $134.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

