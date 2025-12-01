VestGen Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.