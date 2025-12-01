VestGen Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $217.49 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

