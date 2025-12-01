Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.52 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

