Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,895 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $100.52 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.