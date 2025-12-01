Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

