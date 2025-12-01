Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

