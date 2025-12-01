Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. F m Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 340.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

