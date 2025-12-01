VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:XGOV)

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 30th.

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.