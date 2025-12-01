VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:XGOV)

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 30th.
