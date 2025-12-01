US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 225.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,003,000 after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 244,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in US Foods by 92,766.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

