Unity Software (NYSE:U) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on U. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Unity Software to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,436,672.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,781.98. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,298,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,303,585.08. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,404,670 shares of company stock worth $102,574,544 in the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 148.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

