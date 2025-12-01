Tufton Capital Management Purchases 1,331 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

