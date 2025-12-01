Trustmark Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Trustmark Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,621,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,673.0% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,196,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after buying an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

