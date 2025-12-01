Trustmark Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Trustmark Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,012,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $297.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $311.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

