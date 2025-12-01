Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $35,050.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,772,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,598.96. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $251,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $78,600.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.7%

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $76.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 2,072.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $504,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

