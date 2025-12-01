Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 8,920 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,665.08. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $290.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day moving average of $271.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,047,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,898,456,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,917,000 after buying an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

