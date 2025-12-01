TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,433 Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Oshkosh comprises approximately 7.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 69.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $128.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.