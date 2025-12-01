TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases 6,139 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

TradeLink Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. John Wiley & Sons accounts for 3.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 174,367 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.36 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

