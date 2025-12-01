TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Posts Earnings Results

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.07 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.
TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%
LON TRY opened at GBX 325 on Monday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 273.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93.
About TR Property Investment Trust
