TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Posts Earnings Results

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 10.07 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. TR Property Investment Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%

LON TRY opened at GBX 325 on Monday. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 273.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 343. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

About TR Property Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.