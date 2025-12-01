The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.60 and last traded at GBX 71.30, with a volume of 22594396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.20.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 110 to GBX 100 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.

The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.72.

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

