The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $786.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $826.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $787.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.33. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.