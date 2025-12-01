Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

