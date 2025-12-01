Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Lessened by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $76,261,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $430.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

