Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.5714.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

