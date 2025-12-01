Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

