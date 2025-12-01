Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

