Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.41. 20,806,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,360,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

