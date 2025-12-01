Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:STVN opened at €23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.30. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €17.81 and a 52-week high of €28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 468,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 204,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 707,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth $1,914,000.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.