State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,374,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IWB opened at $374.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average is $351.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $377.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

