State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,549 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,019 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,549 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

