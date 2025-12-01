State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 36,569 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.