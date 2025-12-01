State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Pentair worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.3% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 479.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 130,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.85.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

