State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.