State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Fortive worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fortive by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,189,000 after acquiring an additional 835,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 211,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 79,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

