State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. FBN Securities raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

