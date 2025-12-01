State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,970 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LVS opened at $68.16 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

View Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. The trade was a 51.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,157,545 shares of company stock valued at $130,042,065. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.