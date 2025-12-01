Spyglass Capital Management LLC Buys 307,424 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,424 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 3.7% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $64,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

