SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Position Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $605.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $620.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

