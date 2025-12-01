SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 52,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.72 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

