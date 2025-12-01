Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 26.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) traded up 26.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 2,524,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 485,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

