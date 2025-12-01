SouthState Bank (SSB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) in the last few weeks:

11/26/2025 – SouthState Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – SouthState Bank had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – SouthState Bank was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/11/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $127.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SouthState Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – SouthState Bank had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

