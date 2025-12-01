Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Has $846,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd cut its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for 1.4% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd owned 0.07% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

