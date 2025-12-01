Solidarity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Solidarity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 147.3% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.79.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

