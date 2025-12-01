Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,847,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,535,338,000 after buying an additional 420,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,357,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,905,000 after acquiring an additional 290,404 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,783,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,376.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

