Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 6,425 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

