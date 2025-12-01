Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 5,328 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.11% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0141 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

