Smith Moore & CO. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,045,000 after purchasing an additional 236,917 shares during the period.

DGRO stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

