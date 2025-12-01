Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $628.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

