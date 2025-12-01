Smith Moore & CO. Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,921,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

