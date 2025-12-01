Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $153.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,987.92. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

